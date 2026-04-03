'Cabbage Your Life' Ratings Dip For 2nd Episode

KBS 2TV’s new Thursday drama “Cabbage Your Life” saw a modest decrease in viewership for its second episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the April 2 episode of “Cabbage Your Life” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent, marking a slight drop from its premiere rating of 2.7 percent from last week.

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

Watch Park Sung Woong in his film “Livestream” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in his drama “Namib” below:

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