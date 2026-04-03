Watch: Kim Hyang Gi Writes Hit BL Novel Inspired By Her Handsome School Teachers In 'Absolute Value Of Romance' Teasers

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “Absolute Value of Romance” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

The newly released main poster grabs attention with the stark contrast in the atmosphere between Yeo Eui Ju, who is completely absorbed in writing her novel, and the four handsome teachers around her—Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), and Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu).

Unlike Eui Ju’s bright, sparkling eyes as she senses she is about to hit it big with a blockbuster project in front of her laptop, the teachers—who have unknowingly become characters in her story—wear bewildered facial expressions, foreshadowing the cheerful, comedic commotion that lies ahead.

The main trailer released alongside the poster captures the eventful, roller-coaster story of Eui Ju—once a “total flop of a writer”—being reborn as a “hit-making author” thanks to the newly appointed, good-looking teachers. With the line, “A great work needs great inspiration,” the four handsome men appear and ignite Eui Ju’s creative instincts, and she skyrockets overnight into a popular writer.

But the joy is short-lived: as word begins to spread around the school about the true nature of the BL novel modeled after the teachers, the atmosphere quickly takes a sharp turn. Ominous lines like, “Take it down right now!” and, “We’re going to expel you,” follow one after another, heightening curiosity about what kind of backlash will hit Eui Ju and the teachers as they find themselves on the brink of an unexpected crisis.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Absolute Value of Romance” is scheduled to premiere in April. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” below:

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And Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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