Gong Myoung Falls For Shin Hae Sun After Vowing To Take Her Down In 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has shared a new sneak peek of the chemistry between leads Gong Myoung and Shin Hae Sun!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Joo In Ah, a perfectionist who is strict about doing everything by the book, is a disciplined worker who has earned the title of the “youngest female executive” at her company. In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, she exudes an intimidating aura that suggests she is a force to be reckoned with.

Noh Ki Joon, on the other hand, has fallen into despair after being hand-picked by Joo In Ah to join her team, resulting in an instant demotion for the once high-flying auditor.

As they start working closely together, Noh Ki Joon initially vows to take Joo In Ah down once and for all—but before long, he finds himself falling for the woman he once detested.

Out in the field, this power duo will investigate workplace misconduct cases that range from trivial to hilarious and sad at the same time. In one still, Joo In Ah takes charge at the scene with a fierce gaze while Noh Ki Joon fails to hide his bewilderment as he stands behind her. In another, the two make a pitiful attempt at a stealth operation as they try to hide behind magazines.

Both stars spoke enthusiastically about their experience working together, with Shin Hae Sun sharing, “Gong Myoung is a very upright and dedicated guy. Thanks to him, I felt comfortable on set and we were able to create great chemistry.”

Gong Myoung similarly remarked, “[Shin Hae Sun] treated me so well on set, and we had really great acting chemistry.” He added, “I was surprised by how well she pulled off her character, and during the moments when we looked one another in the eye while acting together, I felt my heart flutter.”

When asked to choose keywords to sum up Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon’s relationship Shin Hae Sun chose “magnets” and “variable.” She explained, “Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon have polar-opposite personalities, and when the unpredictable Noh Ki Joon enters perfectionist Joo In Ah’s life, all of her plans go awry.”

Meanwhile, Gong Myoung asked viewers to keep an eye on the two characters’ “polar-opposite chemistry,” noting, “While the tough and cool-headed Joo In Ah may initially seem like the polar opposite of the very human and relatable Noh Ki Joon, I think that their differences are actually what make them attracted to one another.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun’s drama “Dear Hyeri” below:

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