Ahn Hyo Seop Is The Immovable Object To Chae Won Bin's Unstoppable Force In New Drama 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled its main posters!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The first of two newly released posters captures the duo at Matthew Lee’s farm, surrounded by the extremely rare white mushrooms that have brought Dam Ye Jin all the way to his quiet rural village. While Matthew Lee looks relaxed and at ease, just as one would expect at his place of work, Dam Ye Jin wears an amusing pout as she sits next to him fully decked out in farming gear.

However, the two leads exude an entirely different aura once they step into the television studio. Surrounded by cameras and lighting equipment, both Dam Ye Jin and Matthew Lee wear confident expressions as they stare straight into the camera as if trying to “sell” their drama to potential viewers.

In keeping with the home shopping theme, the poster’s caption reads, “There’s no time to think it over! Tune in right now!”

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Chae Won Bin in “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)