Super Junior's Eunhyuk Makes Meaningful Donation On His Birthday

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk has made a generous donation on his birthday!

On April 3, Samsung Medical Center revealed that Eunhyuk donated 100 million won (approximately $66,250) to celebrate his birthday (April 4). Eunhyuk’s donation will be used to support research and the development of treatment overcoming severe lung disease.

Eunhyuk remarked, “I resolved to make a donation in hopes of offering even a small amount of help to patients suffering from severe lung disease. I hope that treatment and new medicine can be soon developed so that many people can recover their health and enjoy comfortable daily lives.”

Last year, Eunhyuk made donations to support firefighters and relief workers responding to wildfires in the Yeongnam region as well contributions for the prevention of child abuse. He also carried out a donation project with fans to celebrate Super Junior’s 20th debut anniversary.

Currently, Super Junior is also gearing up for “SUPER SHOW 10” SJ-CORE in Seoul at the KSPO Dome tonight.

Happy early birthday, Eunhyuk!

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