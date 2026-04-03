Watch: Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Make A Hilarious Yet Capable Duo While Investigating Misconduct In 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

The newly released teaser begins with Joo In Ah declaring, “In Team 3, Deputy Noh will be in charge of PM business,” which she clarifies is workplace misconduct that usually consists of affairs at the workplace. Unlike when he was working as the office ace, Noh Ki Joon now comes across unbelievable situations—mostly to do with workplace affairs—leaving him in great shock.

Eventually, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon team up to work together, moving discreetly as Joo In Ah declares, “We have to catch them.” Joo In Ah further states, “Let’s spend some meaningful time close together,” making Noh Ki Joon tense and viewers curious to find out how their relationship will evolve.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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