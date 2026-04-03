Kang Mina, Jeon So Young, And More Are High Schoolers Whose Lives Fall Apart Due To A Deadly App In 'If Wishes Could Kill'

Netflix has unveiled a new glimpse of its upcoming drama “If Wishes Could Kill”!

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called “GIRIGO.” As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.

The newly released stills capture the stark contrast between five students’ lives before and after they become caught up in the curse of the GIRIGO app. Initially, the teenagers start out as ordinary high school students, wearing bright smiles and playful expressions as they go about their peaceful everyday lives.

However, the five students’ worlds come crumbling down in an instant after they wind up cursed by the deadly app. Some look terrified; others are wounded and drenched in sweat as they make desperate choices to survive.

Jeon So Young will star as Se Ah, who is the first to grow suspicious of the GIRIGO app. A promising track-and-field athlete, Se Ah refuses to give up on saving her friends until the very end.

Kang Mina will play Se Ah’s beautiful and popular friend Na Ri, who is always in the spotlight at school because of her wealthy background and idol-esque looks. Na Ri vehemently refuses to believe Se Ah’s claims about GIRIGO’s true nature, and she falls into panic and confusion while attempting to deny the unbelievable situation unfolding around her.

Baek Sun Ho will play Geon Woo, a popular student with a cheerful personality who is secretly dating Se Ah. As Se Ah’s boyfriend, Geon Woo strives to protect her and uncover the truth about the app that is causing strange things to happen to them.

Hyun Woo Seok will play Ha Joon, the “brain” of his friend group. A skilled coder who knows his way around computers, Ha Joon makes a variety of attempts to get rid of GIRIGO, including deleting the app and factory-resetting his phone.

Finally, Lee Hyo Je will play mischievous prankster Hyeong Wook, who loves hanging out with his friends. The first to become involved with GIRIGO, Hyeong Wook sees his wish miraculously come true through the app before facing the terror of death seemingly closing in on him.

“If Wishes Could Kill” will premiere on April 24.

In the meantime, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)