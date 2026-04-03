Kim Da Mi In Talks To Star As Former Housewife Turned Assassin In New Drama

Kim Da Mi may be transforming into a hitwoman for her next drama!

On April 3, MyDaily reported that Kim Da Mi will take on the lead role in the new drama “The Obedient Killer” (literal title).

In response to the report, her agency commented, “It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.”

Set in the 1970s–1980s, “The Obedient Killer” tells the story of a woman whose only life goal was to become a devoted wife and mother. However, after her divorce, in order to survive, she takes a job at a suspicious company that claims to support women entering the workforce. There, the quiet and obedient woman—who has lived her life without making a sound or leaving a trace—discovers an unexpected talent: the ability to eliminate a person without a sound or a trace.

Kim Da Mi has been offered the role of Go Dal Boon, a once-obedient wife who, after being divorced, enters this suspicious line of work in order to bring back her young daughter.

The drama will be created by writer Kang Eun Kyung of “Dr. Romantic” and “Gyeongseong Creature,” with a script by Joo Hwa Mi of “The Atypical Family” and directed by Lee Jung Heum of “Our Movie.”

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Kim Da Mi in “A Hundred Memories”:

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