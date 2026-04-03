Kwak Sun Young Transforms Into A Reporter Who Teams Up With Park Hae Soo In New Drama 'The Scarecrow'

Upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills of Kwak Sun Young in character!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Kwak Sun Young takes on the role of Seo Ji Won, a reporter for Gangseong Daily and an elementary-school classmate of Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo). With a strong sense of duty and steadfast conviction that the truth of the case must be recorded and made known, she keeps a close watch on the police and serves as a kind of watchdog as the Gangseong serial murder investigation unfolds.

The newly released stills show Kwak Sun Young, who fully embodies Seo Ji Won herself. Despite her small frame in a scene crowded with reporters, she is expected to command a powerful presence—both as a “righteous journalist” and as a “loyal best friend” who worries more than anyone about Kang Tae Joo, who returns to his hometown after being demoted and sent away from Seoul.

Kwak Sun Young explained why she decided to appear in “The Scarecrow,” saying, “People who are wronged and hurt, people who try to resolve and set right those injustices, people who try to cover everything up for their own benefit…all of their stories are portrayed with such gripping intensity that I was immediately captivated.”

She described her character Seo Ji Won as “someone who, rather than sitting still, throws herself into things headfirst and runs in with her feet first,” adding, “When the case remains unresolved for a long time and falls into a labyrinth, she continues to question things, and she is a friend who offers big and small help—especially by Kang Tae Joo’s side when he is caught in a confusing situation.”

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kwak Sun Young in “Brain Works”:

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