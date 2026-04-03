Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, And Rain Talk Brotherhood, Growth, And High-Impact Action In “Bloodhounds 2”

Netflix’s “Bloodhounds” Season 2 is finally premiering today!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

Director Kim Joo Hwan shared that the new season amplifies the three key elements that defined Season 1—friendship, action, and a clear-cut evil to defeat. “The friendship is deeper and more intense, the action is faster and more powerful, and the villain is stronger and more brutal,” he explained, highlighting what sets Season 2 apart.

He added, “This time, the enemy is stronger than before. As the line between growth and regression collapses, everyone comes to realize that in order to fight evil, they sometimes have to accept and use their own darker side. This is not a story about being a universally loved hero, but about becoming an adult who would even kneel to protect their family.”

Above all, the director also pointed out that the strengthened bond between Gun Woo and Woo Jin is expected to remain one of the biggest draws this season.

Gun Woo has grown from a promising boxer into a full-fledged champion over the past three years. However, when the new villain Baek Jeong harms those he cares about, Gun Woo is plunged into inner turmoil.

Woo Do Hwan shared, “I wanted to show Gun Woo’s growth both physically and mentally,” adding, “Please look forward to his even more intense battles against stronger villains.”

Gun Woo’s steadfast partner Woo Jin remains by his side, just as he was three years ago. Lee Sang Yi once again brings charm to the character, portraying a more mature and reliable Woo Jin compared to Season 1.

Lee Sang Yi said, “You’ll see Woo Jin’s desperate fight to protect his family. Please look forward to the brotherhood and bromance between them.”

Meanwhile, Rain undergoes a striking transformation as Baek Jeong, the powerful antagonist who stands in opposition to Gun Woo and Woo Jin. Describing Baek Jeong as a “human weapon” capable of easily taking down even world champions, Rain said, “He’s a character who feels pleasure as others feel pain. I focused on portraying his instinctive nature.”

Director Kim Joo Hwan explained that the global illegal boxing league was chosen as the perfect stage to highlight the series’ core theme—the clash between humanity and money.

Action director Jung Sung Ho described Season 2’s action concept as “crazy-impact action,” explaining, “We focused on incorporating a wider range of boxing techniques that weren’t shown in Season 1. The action this season has a particularly strong, immediate impact.”

The cast also put in tremendous effort to bring the upgraded action to life. Jung Sung Ho noted, “Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi already demonstrated great action in Season 1 and are actors who train extensively. For Season 2, we focused on taking their boxing techniques to the next level.”

He added, “Rain had to master both orthodox and southpaw stances. We spent a lot of time working together to shape Baek Jeong’s unique style, creating a new kind of character.”

“Bloodhounds 2” premieres on April 3 at 5 p.m. KST on Netflix.

While waiting, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “Youth of May” below:

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