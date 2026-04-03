Go Youn Jung Opens Up About Her Character’s Depth And Being Inspired By Koo Kyo Hwan's Acting In “We Are All Trying Here”

Go Youn Jung has shared her thoughts on her character in JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here.”

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Go Youn Jung, who plays Byun Eun Ah, a planning PD at Choi Film, began by sharing her first impression of the script: “Since the story is set in the industry I belong to, it felt natural rather than unfamiliar, and there were many aspects I could deeply relate to.”

She also pointed out the more pronounced comedic elements in the drama. She added, “The humor isn’t simply light—it carries a dark, bittersweet tone, creating an atmosphere like a ‘black sitcom,’ which I found particularly impressive.”

Byun Eun Ah may appear tough—earning the nickname “Axe PD” at work for her sharp script critiques—but beneath the surface, she is a character living with existential anxiety. Go Youn Jung described her as “someone who imposes even stricter standards on herself internally, repeatedly asking, ‘Am I truly a person of value?’” She further explained, “When overwhelmed by extreme stress or anxiety, instead of crying, she gets nosebleeds. Rather than expressing her emotions outwardly, she suppresses them, continuing a quieter yet deeper internal struggle.”

Because of this, Go Youn Jung focused on conveying the character’s subtle internal shifts. “I paid close attention to details like slight changes in gaze, the rhythm of speech, and tonal inflections at the end of sentences,” she said. “Since she’s a character with a lot of empty space, I worked hard to fill that space with substance.”

Go Youn Jung also expressed her trust in her co-star Koo Kyo Hwan: “I often felt like I was really looking at Hwang Dong Man. While he has a bright and cheerful energy, there’s also a constant, unseen effort and inner struggle, which closely resembles Hwang Dong Man.” She added, “His acting had a clear sense of order within its freedom. The Hwang Dong Man I imagined came to life in a far more colorful and multidimensional way than expected, and I learned a lot and felt inspired.”

The story of Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah—who will bring a “green light” into the lives of many who feel “stuck” in their sense of worthlessness—is one of the key points to watch. Go Youn Jung described their relationship as “not particularly noticeable in society, but they instinctively recognize each other’s value and offer comfort.”

True to her interpretation, Byun Eun Ah is the only one who understands that Hwang Dong Man’s constant talking stems from the anxiety and loneliness he hides.

However, Go Youn Jung added, “I felt that the words Byun Eun Ah offers to support Hwang Dong Man are ultimately things she wanted to say to herself.” She continued, “They are moments where she comforts herself while comforting the other person, which made their relationship feel deeper and more genuine.”

Lastly, Go Youn Jung shared her sincere hope: “Through Byun Eun Ah’s journey, I hope viewers can come to see the feeling of ‘worthlessness’ not as something that must be eliminated, but as a process of understanding, accepting, and finding new meaning.” She added, “I hope you can feel a small sense of liberation in acknowledging and accepting yourself within that process.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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