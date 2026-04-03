Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju’s Emotional Reunion Takes A Turn With Park Se Hyun’s Arrival In “Still Shining” Finale

JTBC’s drama “Still Shining” has unveiled new stills ahead of its final episode!

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, “Still Shining” tells the story of young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Spoilers

After a long journey that seemed to bring them back to each other, Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) believed they could finally be together. However, overwhelming reality and unforeseen misunderstandings ultimately drove them apart once more. Yeon Tae Seo, consumed by fear as his collapsed grandmother failed to regain consciousness, and Mo Eun Ah, determined to complete the Tongyeong stay she had poured her heart and soul into on her own, ended up missing each other yet again.

However, in the newly released stills for today’s final episode, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah are set to reunite by chance in Yeonuri—a place filled with memories from their youth at 19 and 20. Captured on a wetland path under a night steeped in deep darkness and heavy silence, the two face each other with eyes mixed with shock, sorrow, and lingering bitterness.

But this emotional reunion is short-lived, as a subtle tension emerges with the arrival of Im Ah Sol (Park Se Hyun) in Yeonuri. Mo Eun Ah still remembers the name “Im Ah Sol” from the ID tags she once saw in Yeon Tae Seo’s bag, and she is also aware that he previously visited Yeonuri with Im Ah Sol.

As a result, Im Ah Sol’s sudden appearance is expected to intensify the complicated emotions surrounding Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah’s reunion. What kind of ripple effect will her presence bring to their relationship?

The final episode of “Still Shining” will air on April 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” on Viki below:

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