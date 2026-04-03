Esom Begins New Chapter After Resignation As She Reunites With Yoo Yeon Seok In “Phantom Lawyer”

“Phantom Lawyer” has hinted at a major change in Esom’s character!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

Han Na Hyun was once Taebaek Law Firm’s cold-blooded ace attorney, a lawyer who proved everything through results alone. However, after meeting Shin I Rang, cracks began to form in her once-solid world. In the previous episode, Han Na Hyun initially tried to strategically use Shin I Rang’s abilities to secure a win, but ultimately found herself moved by the sincerity of the deceased, leading her to make a decision far removed from Taebaek’s principles. In a moment of crisis, she directly unlocked a kennel, allowing guard dogs to subdue the real culprit—a cathartic moment for viewers. However, her choice ultimately caused significant losses to the research institute, which was the firm’s client.

In the pre-release clip for Episode 7, Han Na Hyun appears as someone who has suddenly resigned. It raises curiosity about what decisive factor—between winning cases, losses, and her risky collaboration with Shin I Rang—ultimately led to her departure.

The clip begins with a tense standoff between Han Na Hyun and Taebaek’s CEO Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam). Seeking her out after her resignation, Yang Do Kyung attempts to persuade her, saying, “There are times you win and times you lose,” and even offers her an overseas training opportunity in New York. However, Han Na Hyun firmly draws the line, stating, “I’ve already taken care of the compensation for the research institute,” and shows not a second of hesitation in rejecting his persistent request to return, repeatedly declaring, “I’m not going back!” before walking away. All eyes are now on the future path of Han Na Hyun, who has left Taebaek behind to go independent.

The newly released stills visually capture this shift in relationships. Shin I Rang, who has declared himself “free from ghosts” and begun taking on human clients, reunites with Han Na Hyun, who has become “free from Taebaek” and now stands outside the courthouse. Han Na Hyun’s cold gaze as she looks down at Shin I Rang sitting on the ground contrasts with Shin I Rang’s aggrieved expression toward her, creating a humorous dynamic. Notably, Yang Do Kyung is also seen witnessing the two, his expression clearly uncomfortable.

The production team commented, “It will be interesting to watch Han Na Hyun, who was once driven purely by cold logic, transform into a more humane lawyer after encountering the warm variable that is Shin I Rang.” They added, “Please look forward to the unique partnership between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun, who push each other away yet gradually become a team, as well as the tension created by Yang Do Kyung as he keeps them in check.”

Episode 7 of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on April 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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