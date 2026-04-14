7 K-Pop Tracks To Put A Spring In Your Step This Season

The weather is finally starting to warm up, which means that spring is in full spring! If you want to amplify the fresh, fun energy of spring, look no further. Putting these K-pop songs on your playlist will definitely put a spring in your step! All it takes is a great playlist to make any dull day brighter.

1. Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

With a bouncy backtrack and bright vocals that make it easy to bop your head along to the beat, “RUDE!” by Hearts2Hearts is the perfect starter for a spring playlist. It’s upbeat without being too chaotic, and the rap section keeps it all from getting repetitive. Just be careful—it’s so catchy that it might get stuck in your head!

If you prefer a little more bass behind your K-pop tracks, ATEEZ has you covered! “NASA” is a little less in-your-face than the usual ATEEZ sound, but it still carries that infectious energy and hype. With a smooth vocal line and melodic rap that catches your attention instantly, this is a song you’ll never get bored of!

For a pick with a little dramatic flair to it, look no further than IVE’s “BLACKHOLE”! This song hooks you from the start with Liz’s gorgeous vocal line and proceeds to keep you engaged with the powerful melody. Adding this to your playlist is the perfect way to bring that main character energy to your day.

4. NCT’s JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

With just enough funk to be fun, “BOTH SIDES” is the perfect track for NCT members Jeno and Jaemin. It’s an entertaining listen with a fast-paced rhythm, quirky lines, and perfectly-paced rap sections that keep the whole thing grounded. There’s no good way to describe how amazing this song is until you listen to it!

5. KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

With an irresistible beat and a choreography that’s insanely fun to boot, “404 (New Era)” might just be the song that rockets KiiiKiii into stardom! The contrast is what makes this song total perfection. The soft, light vocals combined with a punchy chorus make for a combo that you just can’t stop listening to over and over!

It’s BTS’s first comeback in years, so you know it’s going to be good! “SWIM” is one of the more laid-back tracks from the album, but it’s certainly not boring. The enchanting melody line sounds like summer, so if you’re already longing for the warmer weather then this is one for your playlist. Those vocals are smoother than butter!

7. ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

Last but definitely not least, ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” might just be the springiest song on this list! The bubbly backtrack combined with the subdued melody and gentle vocals make for a song that’s bright without being too bubblegum. It’s the perfect background music for a sunny spring day!