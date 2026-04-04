'In Your Radiant Season' Ends On Ratings Rise + 'Still Shining' Holds Steady For Finale

Both MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” and JTBC’s “Still Shining” came to an end last night!

On April 3, “In Your Radiant Season” saw an increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent, marking the show’s first time breaking 3 percent since its fifth episode a month ago.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Still Shining” also aired its final two episodes last night. Both episodes scored average nationwide ratings of 0.8 percent, matching the 0.8 percent rating earned by the drama’s previous episode last week.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer,” which airs in the same time slot as “In Your Radiant Season,” continued its reign as the most-watched miniseries of Friday. The drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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