Han Ji Min Starts Living With Park Sung Hoon After Fighting With Her Mom In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Park Sung Hoon will find himself caught between Han Ji Min and her mom on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

The previous episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” ended on a tense cliffhanger, with Lee Ui Yeong’s estranged father suddenly showing up at the dinner where she planned to formally introduce Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) to her mother Park Jeong Im (Kim Jung Young).

As viewers wait to find out what repercussions this uncomfortable meeting will have, newly released stills of the drama’s next episode show Lee Ui Yeong living at Song Tae Seop’s house after a falling-out with her mother.

Notably, Lee Ui Yeong looks right at home in Song Tae Seop’s apartment, where she has decided to stay for the time being. With her supportive boyfriend by her side, Lee Ui Yeong looks completely comfortable as she relaxes in bed in her pajamas and chats with Song Tae Seop over a home-cooked meal.

Meanwhile, Song Tae Seop also pays a surprise visit to Park Jeong Im, who is caught off guard by his sudden appearance but also happy to see him. Proving himself to be prime son-in-law material, Song Tae Seop gallantly carries her recycling for her as they walk together.

With Song Tae Seop thoughtfully taking care of both mother and daughter, it remains to be seen whether he will succeed in mediating between the two of them.

The next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” will air on April 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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