Ha Jung Woo Is Troubled By Return Of Im Soo Jung's Lover Kim Jun Han In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Get ready for an uncomfortable reunion on the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously on “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Ki Su Jong and his wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) came close to getting a divorce, but they were brought back together by a a common goal. For the sake of their daughter, Kim Seon helped cover up Ki Su Jong’s kidnapping scheme, and even after finding out about Kim Seon’s affair with his close friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), Ki Su Jong still chose to work with her in order to resolve the urgent crises that needed to be dealt with immediately.

However, this already precarious alliance between the two spouses will be shaken further by the return of Min Hwal Seong, who has woken up from his coma.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon run into Min Hwal Seong while attending a dinner party. When Ki Su Jong steps away for a moment, Min Hwal Seong seizes the opportunity to approach Kim Seon and attempts to engage her in a secretive conversation.

Ki Su Jong’s expression hardens as he watches Min Hwal Seong whisper something in Kim Seon’s ear, while Kim Seon appears lost in thought at the dinner table.

To find out what Min Hwal Seong has to say to Kim Seon—and how his return will impact her relationship with Ki Su Jong—catch the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on April 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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