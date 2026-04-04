Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Share An Emotional Moment At Amusement Park In 'Phantom Lawyer'

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its next episode!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Phantom Lawyer,” Han Na Hyun inspired Shin I Rang to decide to return to seeing ghosts again. The episode ended with the ghost of Han Na Hyun’s older sister Han So Hyun (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol) appearing before Shin I Rang in his office, with Shin I Rang recognizing her instantly from the photo he’d seen in Han Na Hyun’s apartment.

Notably, the ghosts that seek out Shin I Rang have usually lost all their memories from when they were alive, and they hover in midair until they manage to regain their memories by figuring out their name and date of birth. However, Han So Hyun’s feet were already on the ground when she first appeared in Shin I Rang’s office, raising the question of whether she already remembers everything about her death and her past.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture an emotional moment between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun. As the two stare into one another’s eyes at an amusement park, the usually frosty Han Na Hyun’s gaze is full of emotion.

Is this tense moment the start of a real romance between the two lawyers? Or is Han Na Hyun so emotional simply because Shin I Rang is possessed by the ghost of Han So Hyun?

“In Episode 8, Shin I Rang will delve deep into the family tragedy that is the most painful part of Han Na Hyun’s existence,” said the drama’s production team. “What is the first message that the deceased Han So Hyun, whose feet touch the ground, will deliver? And what sort of turning point lies in store for the relationship between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun, who have begun to heal each other’s wounds? Please look forward to finding out.”

To find out what happens between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun at the amusement park, catch the next episode of “Phantom Lawyer”on April 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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