Lee Ki Taek's Dad And Stepmom Get Into A Fight On His Drama Set In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Lee Ki Taek will be ambushed not once but twice on the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) went through countless auditions before finally landing a role. However, despite wanting to be recognized for his acting talent rather than his connections, he soon found himself facing a bitter reality. As the stepson of Son Jeong Ah (Moon Jung Hee), he was treated like a VIP when he was with her, but when he was alone, he was treated coldly.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Shin Ji Su will be shocked to learn that Son Jung Ah volunteered to make a special appearance just for his sake. As soon as she arrives on set, the veteran actress will command the attention of the director and the rest of the cast, and she will also shower Shin Ji Su with thoughtful advice.

However, this heartwarming atmosphere is short-lived: before long, Shin Ji Su’s father Shin Ji Hoon (Choi Won Young) also shows up on set, leading to an unexpected turn of events. When the enraged Shin Ji Hoon aggressively confronts Son Jeong Ah, Shin Ji Su steps in between them to block his father.

To find out why Shin Ji Hoon is so furious at Son Jeong Ah—and why Shin Ji Su winds up taking her side—tune in to the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on April 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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