5 Reasons To Watch Hong Kong BL 'Sammy’s Children’s Day'

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Kowloon Walled City, “Sammy’s Children’s Day” brings a fresh twist to the BL genre with its blend of romance and noir storytelling. Based on the web novel literally translated as “Children’s Day in Ninth Grade,” the drama follows the unlikely connection between He Chu San (He Chang Xi), a principled college student, and Xia Liu Yi (He Yan Zhao), a notorious gangster with a violent past. As their worlds collide under dangerous circumstances, the series unfolds a story that is as intense as it is emotionally compelling. Here are five reasons why you should check out this BL.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Interesting action-noir plotline

Even though “Sammy’s Children’s Day” is a BL (short for Boys’ Love), the drama defies expectations by delivering an intense, action-heavy noir storyline that, rather than overshadowing the romance, actually heightens it.

The story begins with a comedic setup: Xia Liu Yi, the right-hand man to one of the most powerful gang leaders in town, kidnaps He Chu San. Not because He Chu San owes him money, nor because he witnessed a crime, but for a surprisingly absurd reason. Xia Liu Yi is producing a movie for his boss and needs a scriptwriter. Naturally, he decides the best candidate is the only man in the city who got into college.

The only problem? He Chu San is a finance major who knows nothing about scriptwriting. Still, after witnessing Xia Liu Yi casually chop off another man’s fingers, he reluctantly agrees to help.

Soon after this comedic exposition, the story takes a sharp turn.

Xia Liu Yi’s boss, who is also his brother-in-law, and his sister are murdered. Xia Liu Yi becomes the prime suspect, turning most of his own gang against him. From this point on, the narrative shifts into a survival story, with Xia Liu Yi fighting to stay alive, while his relationship with He Chu San develops quietly in the background.

In a different story, such a heavy noir plot might overwhelm the romance and make it feel out of place. However, “Sammy’s Children’s Day” balances both elements seamlessly, with the tenderness between the two leads cutting through the story’s darker, grimmer moments.

Longer, fast-paced episodes

While BL as a genre has become increasingly mainstream in recent years, one persistent issue is runtime. Many BL dramas, particularly outside of Thai and Taiwanese productions, suffer from short episodes, with some Korean BLs running as little as 15 minutes per episode.

“Sammy’s Children’s Day” sits comfortably in the Goldilocks zone, with nine 45-minute episodes. Despite the longer runtime, the series maintains a brisk pace, making it highly bingeable. Each episode is packed with twists and developments, with the story progressing at lightning speed without feeling rushed.

Slow-burn romance

Yes, the story is fast-paced. But it’s also a slow-burn romance. Surprisingly, these qualities are not mutually exclusive here.

While the main plot moves quickly, with Xia Liu Yi constantly on the run, the romance between him and He Chu San unfolds gradually and tenderly. From the beginning, He Chu San is shown to be drawn to Xia Liu Yi, but even by the midpoint of the drama, neither fully understands nor acknowledges their feelings.

This slow build creates a strong sense of anticipation, making the eventual emotional payoff all the more satisfying.

Complex main and side characters

The central dynamic between a gangster and a college student may sound tropey at first glance and could easily be dismissed as a commercially driven choice. However, “Sammy’s Children’s Day” avoids this pitfall.

Despite having only nine episodes, both main characters are well-developed and feel fully realized, each with their own struggles, motivations, and quirks.

At its core, the story is about He Chu San, a diligent scholarship student, and his unexpected entanglement with Xia Liu Yi. However, the events that repeatedly bring them together are largely driven by the decisions of those around them. The supporting characters are equally fleshed out, with their own arcs and motivations, making the drama feel richer and more expansive than a simple love story.

Wong Kar Wai’s influence

“Sammy’s Children’s Day” carries a romantic, almost nostalgic melancholy that strongly recalls the work of Wong Kar Wai, particularly films like “Chungking Express.”

While the drama is far from a direct stylistic replica and its cinematography isn’t flawless, the influence is clear. Certain scenes, especially those set on the streets, feel chaotic yet vibrant, capturing a sense of urban isolation and emotional intensity.

Although the color grading could have been more refined, the series succeeds in delivering a moody, melancholic aesthetic that complements its themes.

With its gripping noir narrative, layered characters, and slow-burn romance, “Sammy’s Children’s Day” stands out as a bold and refreshing entry in the BL genre. It’s a series that lingers, proving that even in the darkest of settings, tenderness and connection can still take center stage.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Love Story in the 1970s” and “The Practical Guide to Love”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Yumi’s Cells 3,” and “Sold Out on You.”