'Phantom Lawyer' Heads Into 2nd Half As Most-Watched Miniseries Of The Week

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” wrapped up the first half of its run on No. 1 ratings!

On April 4, “Phantom Lawyer” continued its reign as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. According to Nielsen Korea, the fantasy legal drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, marking a jump of nearly 2 full percentage points from its previous episode the night before.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent ahead of its series finale.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” rose to a nationwide average of 1.3 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” was the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 12.0 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “The Practical Guide to Love” here:

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And check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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