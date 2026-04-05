Chen And Punch's 'Descendants Of The Sun' OST MV 'Everytime' Hits 300 Million Views

Chen and Punch’s hit song “Everytime” from the drama “Descendants of the Sun” has reached a new milestone!

On April 5 at around 1:40 p.m. KST, the music video for “Everytime” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

The music video for “Everytime” was originally released on February 25, 2016, meaning that it took approximately 10 years, one month, and 11 days to hit the 300 million mark.

Congratulations to Chen and Punch!

Watch the nostalgia-inducing music video for “Everytime” below:

You can also binge-watch “Descendants of the Sun” with subtitles on Viki below:

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