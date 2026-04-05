IU And Byeon Woo Seok Make A Picture-Perfect Couple Behind The Scenes Of 'Perfect Crown'

Byeon Woo Seok’s agency has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of the poster shoot for his upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Gong Seung Yeon will play the role of Queen Mother Yoon Irang, while Noh Sang Hyun will play Prime Minister Min Jung Woo.

On April 5, VARO Entertainment released behind-the-scenes photo of the stars posing during the drama’s glamorous poster shoot.

Check out all the new photos below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And watch IU in her film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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