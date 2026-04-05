Han Ji Min Visits A Wedding Shop In 'The Practical Guide To Love' Finale

Is “The Practical Guide to Love” ending with a wedding?

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop took their relationship to the the next level by introducing each other to their parents. From going on an overnight trip to temporarily living together, things were clearly getting serious between the couple as they grew closer and closer.

Newly released stills from the upcoming series finale raise the question of whether marriage is in the picture for the smitten duo. In one photo, Lee Ui Yeong is seen sitting in a wedding shop with a nervous expression; in another, Song Tae Seop visits a ring workshop, where he is practically beaming as he chats with the owner.

A final photo captures the couple holding hands in formal attire. Despite the beautiful scenery, the two of them only have eyes for one another as they get lost in a world of their own.

To find out what lies in store for the couple, tune in to the final episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on April 5 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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