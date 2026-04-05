Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Gradually Find Comfort In Each Other In 'Sold Out On You' Teaser

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The latest teaser begins with Matthew Lee running to the emergency room as a voice narrates, “Is it because you were thinking about the past?” As Matthew Lee is shown crying in despair, the text, “You, who couldn’t sleep every night due to a past mistake and painful memories,” appears.

Meanwhile, Dam Ye Jin pretends to be nonchalant as the entire office turns their back on her. Crying, she states, “The only thing I can do right now is to pretend to be okay, but why aren’t you letting me even do that?” The text on screen reads, “You, who couldn’t look after yourself because you were trying to pretend to be okay today. You, who couldn’t believe in yourself—I will believe in you.”

When Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin meet, Matthew Lee comforts her, “Eventually, they will realize your decision was correct.” The two gradually find comfort in each other. As Dam Ye Jin expresses her gratitude to Matthew Lee for believing in her, Matthew Lee begins to rely on her as well, saying, “If it’s you, Dam Ye Jin, I think I can feel relieved.”

The teaser ends with the two sweetly wishing each other goodnight after many sleepless nights. Watch the teaser below!

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April l22 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Dr. Romantic 2” on Viki:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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