Kim Seung Soo And Kim Hyung Mook's Friendship Sees Another Turning Point In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” continues to showcase Kim Seung Soo and Kim Hyung Mook’s friendship!

Spoilers

Previously, “Recipe for Love” highlighted Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) and Yang Dong Ik’s (Kim Hyung Mook) new friendship. The two became even closer after promising to appear on a broadcast program together. When Yang Dong Ik was about to confess and apologize to Gong Jeong Han about a past incident, an unexpected accident occured as Yang Dong Ik protected Gong Jeong Han from a knife attack.

The newly released stills capture the intensity of the scene of the accident. After taking the knife for Gong Jeong Han, Yang Dong Ik lies on the ground while Gong Jeong Han holds him, uncertain what to do. Feeling both apologetic and grateful for each other, their bond appears to deepen through the situation. Eventually, officer Jung (Hong Jin Ki) steps in to clean up the situation, raising questions about what will happen next.

As the two face another turning point in their friendship, viewers are curious to find out if Yang Dong Ik will be able to confess the truth to Gong Jeong Han following the incident.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on April 5 at 8 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Seung Soo in “Three Bold Siblings” on Viki:

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