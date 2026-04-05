Ha Jung Woo And Kim Jun Han's Conflict Escalates Following A Mysterious Murder Case In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Tensions continue to escalate in “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously in episode 7, Ki Su Jong woke up at Jang Hui Ju’s (Ryu Abel) real estate office completely drunk. After drinking with Jang Hui Ju all night, Ki Su Jong had woken up to find Jang Hui Ju dead. Having lost all memories of the night before, Ki Su Jong was shocked as he became a suspect.

However, another figure is involved in the night of Jang Hui Ju’s passing—Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han). Drunk, Ki Su Jong had shared the truth about Kim Seon’s (Im Soo Jung) affair to Jang Hui Ju, and Min Hwal Seong had an audio recording of this, making viewers curious how he had gotten access to the recording.

The newly released stills capture Ki Su Jong grabbing Min Hwal Seong by the collar in what appears to be an escalating fight. Min Hwal Seong participates in a protest opposing redevelopment, facing off against Ki Su Jong, who gets angry at Min Hwal Seong for pushing him into a corner and creating this entire situation. However, Ki Su Jong also could not properly recall what happened the night he was drunk, making viewers curious to find out what Min Hwal Seong will tell Ki Su Jong about the previous night.

Another still of Kim Seon calling someone frantically hints that a serious situation has unfolded. As the episode preview showed Ki Da Rae (Park Seo Kyung) finding out everything her parents had done, viewers are curious to find out if something has happened to Ki Da Rae.

The next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” will air on April 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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