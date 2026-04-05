3 Key Points To Anticipate In Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won's Upcoming Drama 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Get ready for the premiere of “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

Below are three key points to raise anticipation for the upcoming drama!

A love-hate romance

One of the keywords for Season 3’s romance is “love-hate relationship.” Despite succeeding in her career, Yumi is still clumsy when it comes to love. Soon Rok constantly provokes Yumi’s frustration with his completely different personality, making their contrasting chemistry a main point to watch.

Director Lee Sang Yeob shared, “Soon Rok appears in Yumi’s seemingly perfect life like a stone suddenly shattering calm water. A fun point to watch will be how Soon Rok makes cracks in Yumi’s routine and how they grow closer. The relationship is different from Yumi’s past relationships—in terms of process, speed, and reason. A completely new relationship will be formed as as excitement and anger come together at once, and it’ll be great if you can watch what concerns Yumi will have and how she will grow in the process.”

Writer Song Jae Jung shared, “A new change will come to Yumi, a successful writer who appears to have everything on the outside. With the appearance of Shin Soon Rok, who has clear personal standards, Yumi, who has fallen into a standard routine, will earn a new type of angry energy. Please keep watch of the relationship with Soon Rook, who has a different charm from Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Yoo Babi (Park Jinyoung) from past seasons.”

The revival of cell village and rediscovering self

Yumi’s success has led to a major shift in her cell village, raising curiosity for how Soon Rok will change her cell village.

Writer Kim Kyung Ran shared, “As Yumi achieves success as a writer, the influence of her writer cell grows significantly, but as a side effect, many other cells disappear, leaving the cell village desolate,” adding, “When Soon Rok appears, it sparks changes again, becoming the starting point of their relationship.”

She continued, “If Seasons 1 and 2 were about Yumi finding herself through love, this season will depict Yumi, who thought had completed herself, facing new changes and rediscovering the self she had forgotten.”

A warm message of support

Ultimately, the positive message the “Yumi’s Cells” series wants to send is support to all the viewers facing reality.

Director Lee Sang Yeob remarked, “Yumi matures the most when she loves. Please watch as Yumi moves forward in life one step at a time. Yumi’s new romance will begin. Although she’s a successful romance writer, dating is still not easy—but it’s exciting, fun, and lovable. Please support the journey of Yumi becoming a cool adult.”

Writer Song Jae Jung shared, “I hope Yumi’s happiness and success can serve as a message of encouragement to those who are struggling today.”

Finally, writer Kim Kyung Ran remarked, “Just like the cells in Yumi’s mind, numerous cells in us are cheering for our happiness as their top priority. I hope you remember that and find strength. That is both the message we wanted to convey through this story and what we hope to say to all the ‘Yumis’ out there.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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Also watch Season 1 on Viki:

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