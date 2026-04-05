ZEROBASEONE Unveils New Profile Photos As 5-Member Group

ZEROBASEONE has kicked off a new era with a fresh batch of profile photos!

On April 6 at midnight KST, ZEROBASEONE released a new set of profile photos to signal the start of their second chapter as a five-member group.

Although WAKEONE has not yet announced a comeback date, numerous industry insiders have suggested that the group is gearing up for a return in May.

Check out the new photos of Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, and Park Gun Wook below!

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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