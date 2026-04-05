SM Apologizes For Accident That Left 3 Fans Injured At Super Junior Concert

SM Entertainment has released a formal statement and apology for an accident that occurred at Super Junior’s concert.

On April 5, Super Junior held the third night of their encore concert “SUPER SHOW 10: SJ-CORE” at Seoul’s KSPO Dome. During the concert, safety fences installed next to the audience area unexpectedly collapsed, which led to three members of the audience falling and sustaining injuries.

According to SM Entertainment, the “injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment. Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions.”

The agency went on to apologize and promise that they would provide “full support” for the injured audience members’ treatment, in addition to reinforcing their safety measures to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.

SM Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding an incident that occurred during the SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR <SUPER SHOW 10> SJ – CORE in SEOUL concert on Sunday, April 5. During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences installed collapsed, causing three audience to fall and sustain injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment. Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions. We sincerely apologize to those who were injured and to their families. We will provide full support for their treatment and do our utmost to ensure their complete recovery. As the concert organizer, we deeply acknowledge our responsibility for this incident. We will thoroughly review and reinforce our safety measures and audience management protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future. Once again, we truly apologize to those who were injured and to all audience for the concern and distress caused by this unexpected incident.

Wishing all of the injured audience members the speediest of recoveries.