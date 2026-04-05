STELLAR's Minhee Announces Marriage With Beautiful Photos

STELLAR’s Minhee is getting married!

On April 4, Minhee took to Instagram to reveal that she was engaged and preparing for her wedding.

Posting several photos of herself in her wedding gown, Minhee wrote, “Yes… I’m getting married too…”

Tagging the post “#WeddingPreparations,” Minhee went on to share that the photos were from “the endlessly happy day of my wedding shoot, hehe.” She added, “There’s still some time left until the wedding ceremony, so I’ll slowly upload [more photos].”

Check out all of Minhee’s photos below!

Congratulations to the happy couple!