Watch: MAMAMOO's Hwasa And DAY6's Young K Will Do Anything To Win In 'Running Man' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Running Man” featuring MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and DAY6’s Young K!

On April 5, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the two singers as guests.

As the upcoming episode will have a betting theme, the preview begins with the “Running Man” members placing bets at the start of filming. While Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Ye Eun place small bets of 20,000 won (approximately $13) and 100,000 won (approximately $66) each, Hwasa boldly bets 1 million won (approximately $662), upping the stakes in the blink of an eye.

Hwasa’s fiery approach continues through the rest of the episode, with the star encouraging her teammates to “go big” when it’s betting time. In fact, the singer is so determined to win that she hilariously refuses to even let snot get in the way of victory: at one point during a game, Yoo Jae Suk asks her why she has tissue in her nostrils, and she replies with a laugh, “It’s because my nose is running.”

Meanwhile, Young K sets his pride aside as he proves that he’s willing to do anything to win. Whether begging Ji Suk Jin for some cash or passionately throwing himself into the show’s games, Young K is unstoppable once he sets his sights on the prize.

Hwasa and Young K’s episode of “Running Man” will air on April 12 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Hwasa in “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” below:

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