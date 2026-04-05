Billlie To Make May Comeback With 1st Full Album

Get ready: Billlie is coming back with a full-length album in May!

On April 6, Billlie’s agency announced that the group would be returning next month with their first-ever full-length album, “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two.”

Notably, the upcoming album is a continuation of Billlie’s 2022 mini album “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one,” which spawned the viral hit “GingaMingaYo (the strange world).”

According to the group’s agency, “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter two” is a high-quality album that blends Billlie’s unique storytelling and sophisticated musical style. Meanwile, the members are said to be in the final stages of preparation for the comeback.

Stay tuned for more information about Billlie’s comeback!