Park Bo Gum's Variety Show 'The Village Barber' To Return With Season 2

It’s official: “The Village Barber” is returning for a second season!

“The Village Barber,” which wrapped up its first season on April 3, is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum ran a barbershop in a remote rural village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon.

Park Bo Gum, who holds a national barber license, was in charge of hair, while Lee Sang Yi obtained a nail technician license specifically for the show. Meanwhile, Kwak Dong Yeon took care of cooking and various assistant duties at the shop.

On April 6, tvN announced that “The Village Barber” would be returning with a new season in the second half of 2026.

In the meantime, you can binge-watch the first season of “The Village Barber” on Viki below!

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