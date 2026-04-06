'Single's Inferno 5' Star Youn Hyunjae Signs With Agency As Actor

“Single’s Inferno 5” contestant Youn Hyunjae is getting ready to pursue an acting career!

On April 6, OUTER UNIVERSE announced that Youn Hyunjae had signed an exclusive contract with the agency, which is currently home to actors like Kim Young Dae and Chae Won Bin.

“We noticed Youn Hyunjae’s fresh aura and his unlimited potential as an actor,” said the agency. “Going beyond just buzz, he is an artist with his own unique color, so we plan to give him our full support so that he can establish a foothold as an actor through our systematic management.”

Youn Hyunjae, who was the first runner-up at the Mister International Korea pageant in 2022, recently entered the spotlight by appearing on the popular Netflix dating show “Single’s Inferno 5.” Formerly an office worker, Youn Hyunjae will begin training as an actor after joining OUTER UNIVERSE.

“With his friendly and familiar public image as a foundation, Youn Hyunjae has a face that can pull off a wide variety of genres,” the agency remarked. “Through various types of content and projects, we will gradually reveal new sides of [Youn Hyunjae].”

Check out Youn Hyunjae’s new profile photos below!

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