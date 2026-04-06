'The Practical Guide To Love' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” ended on an all-time high!

On April 5, the romantic comedy wrapped up on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent, marking a new personal best for the series.

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.2 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of the weekend with an average nationwide rating of 14.4 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Practical Guide to Love”!

Binge-watch all of “The Practical Guide to Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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