Park Hyung Sik And Park Gyu Young Confirmed For New Office Rom-Com 'Fall In! Love'

Park Hyung Sik and Park Gyu Young will be starring in a new drama together!

On April 6, Netflix confirmed that they are producing the new office romance “Fall in! Love” starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Gyu Young.

“Fall in! Love” depicts the story that unfolds as outdoor camping brand CEO Na Jung Seok’s former military superior Woo Ami—a.k.a Viper—joins his company as a rookie employee.

Park Hyung Sik will play Na Jung Seok, who used to be a timid soldier who had difficulty adjusting to military life but is now a confident, self-made CEO.

Park Gyu Young will take on the role of Woo Ami, a brave special forces officer once known as Viper who tries to build new work experiences after leaving the military.

The drama will be helmed by “My Lovely Liar” and “My Roommate is a Gumiho” director Nam Sung Woo and written by scriptwriter Kim Ha Na of “Heartbeat” and “My Secret Romance.”

Are you excited for this new rom-com? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Park Hyung Sik in “Happiness” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Gyu Young in “A Good Day to be a Dog” below:

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