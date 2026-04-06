Han Sun Hwa Transforms Into A Passionate Student Teacher In New Comedy Horror Film Poster

Upcoming film “Teaching Intership” (literal translation) has unveiled its first poster!

“Teaching Intership” is a high-school comedy horror about Eun Gyeong (Han Sun Hwa), a passionate Gen Z student teacher who administers a deadly mock exam against the ghost of the college entrance test, along with a group of girls in a black magic club. The cast includes Han Sun Hwa, Hong Ye Ji, WJSN’s Yeoreum, Lee Hwa Won, and Yoo Seon Ho.

The poster highlights the quirky, kitschy charm unique to the film. Its conceptual pixel-art visuals, which resemble both a talisman and a game stage, hint at the secrets of the suspicious black magic club girls, who always come first in the national mock exam.

Han Sun Hwa along with Hong Ye Ji, Yeoreum, and Lee Hwa Won are set to showcase bubbly Gen Z teacher-student chemistry. In addition, Yoo Seon Ho’s character, positioned at the top and shrouded in mystery, raises anticipation.

“Teaching Intership” is set to hit theaters on May 13.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

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