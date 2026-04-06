Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Push For Their Contract Marriage Despite Noh Sang Hyun And Gong Seung Yeon's Opposition In 'Perfect Crown' Teaser

MBC’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “Perfect Crown” has released a highlight video ahead of its premiere!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the newly revealed teaser, chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian, the second son of the royal family, are shown going through the process that leads to a contract marriage. Seong Hui Ju, a commoner who has constantly been subjected to scrutiny because she is also an illegitimate child, chooses marriage into the royal family in order to break past the limits of her social status.

Prince Ian’s situation is hardly easy either. While being pressured into marriage amid suspicion and doubt surrounding the throne, he receives Seong Hui Ju’s sudden proposal. Though their marriage begins for different reasons, the two gradually grow closer, hinting at a shift in their relationship.

However, the road to marriage is anything but smooth. Everyone—the Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun), the Queen Dowager Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon), other royal figures, and even public opinion—opposes the two of them being together, and on top of that, threats directed at Seong Hui Ju further heighten the tension.

Even so, the two don’t back down. Seong Hui Ju cheers him on, telling him, “Don’t let them bend you,” and Prince Ian reveals his feelings, saying, “I’m doing this for you.” Anticipation is growing for how a relationship that began as a contract will gradually turn into something genuine.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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