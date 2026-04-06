Ahn Hyo Seop Shares Insights About His 'Sold Out On You' Character

Ahn Hyo Seop has personally shared behind-the-scenes insights about his character in the upcoming drama “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

“Sold Out on You” is a project that reunites Ahn Hyo Seop with SBS for the first time since the drama “Business Proposal.” Regarding this, Ahn Hyo Seop said, “It’s a bit embarrassing to be called ‘SBS’ son,’ but at the same time, I feel like I can rely on and trust them. Also, it’s been a long time since I’ve done a light-hearted romantic comedy after ‘Business Proposal,’ so that’s something I’m looking forward to as well. I’m grateful that I get to be part of this project,” expressing his appreciation for the strong interest and attention.

When asked to describe his character Matthew Lee in one keyword, Ahn Hyo Seop answered, “pineapple bun,” and recalled his first impression: “He looks stiff and cold on the outside, but inside he has a warm heart. Even if it doesn’t seem that way, he really takes care of the people around him and puts his heart into them—and because of that, Matthew felt like the kind of guy who needs attention and love too. I think that’s why I was drawn to him even more.”

Regarding the portrayal of his chartacter, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, “When he is working, I paid a lot of attention to his gaze. He is someone who pulls off so many roles—a young farmer, the CEO of a raw-materials company, a cosmetics researcher, and more—so I thought that in his own field, he would be professional and flawless. On the other hand, I figured he would be clumsy when it came to relationships with the people in the village. I imagined a cute side to him—snappy and curt but still wanting to help; not perfect but trying hard,” explaining the points he focused on in his own way.

Lastly, Ahn Hyo Seop highlighted, “This is a drama viewers can watch while they are eating. I think good messages are universal. Everyone has various worries in everyday life—not just in Korea but everywhere in the world—and each person has their own stress, but I hope this can be the kind of series that offers comfort, even if just for a moment while you enjoy a tasty meal.”

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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