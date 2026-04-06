3 Points To Anticipate In The Final Episodes Of Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon's “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” is nearing its finale!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Ahead of the final two episodes, “Siren’s Kiss” shared points to anticipate.

Spoilers

1. What will happen to Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok as survivors seeking revenge for their lost families?

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok’s enemies, Kim Sun Ae (Kim Geum Soon) and Joo Hyun Soo (Park Ji An), who harmed their families, have been exploiting not only people but also the authors’ literary works to steal insurance money.

After Han Seol Ah’s family and Cha Woo Seok’s younger sister fell victim to Kim Sun Ae and Joo Hyun Soo’s schemes and died tragically, the two survivors wait for the right moment to take revenge on the insurance fraud ring.

Han Seol Ah then joins forces with Cha Woo Seok to sneak into Kim Sun Ae’s secret storage, successfully gathering evidence that proves Kim Sun Ae and Joo Hyun Soo’s insurance fraud. It remains to be seen how their revenge will finally play out.

2. The true culprit behind the string of deaths surrounding Han Seol Ah and the unexpected truth

Han Seol Ah has been wondering why every man who loved her ended up dead, searching for the motive and the real culprit behind the crimes. The main suspect, CEO Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun), was cleared after his true nature was revealed and he was gruesomely murdered, leaving traces at the scene that suggested a third person might be involved.

It’s still unclear whether the killer’s intent comes from a grudge against Han Seol Ah or jealousy toward her men. Amid the string of deaths surrounding Han Seol Ah and the deliberate tragedy implied by “Love Han Seol Ah and you will die,” what truth is really hidden?

3. The outcome of Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok’s romance

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok support and comfort each other while carrying the guilt of failing to protect their loved ones and the wounds that resulted. Together, they move toward the same goal. Even a kiss, originally meant as bait to gauge the culprit’s reaction, has taken on new meaning, hinting at their deepening feelings.

But unresolved obstacles still stand between them, keeping their romance in a temporary lull. Having healed each other’s wounds, can Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok finally overcome their long-held loneliness and become true lovers?

The second to last episode of “Siren’s Kiss” will air on April at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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