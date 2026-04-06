Ha Ji Won, Ju Ji Hoon, And More Each Seek Their Own Breakthrough In “Climax”

“Climax” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Bang Tae Seop will be shown seeking a new breakthrough amid rapidly shifting public opinion and changing investigative circumstances following the death of Park Jae Sang (Lee Ga Seop).

With his existing source of funds cut off, Bang Tae Seop attempts to make contact with other factions, and the web of interests surrounding him is quickly realigned. At the same time, Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) finds herself at a crossroads, forced to make a realistic choice between her work and her career. As each character seeks a breakthrough in their own way, their actions intertwine, heightening the tension.

The newly released stills show Bang Tae Seop standing drenched in water with a tense expression, hinting at the crisis he is facing.

Chu Sang Ah wears a complex facial expression as she waits for Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) at a quiet dinner. In another image, she is seen deep in thought at a campaign office, suggesting a shift in atmosphere. A photo of Bang Tae Seop delivering a speech at a campaign rally signals that his political ambitions are now in full swing.

The appearance of Hwang Jung Won (Nana), wearing a relaxed expression under dazzling lights, foreshadows the arrival of a new variable. Lee Yang Mi’s sharp gaze as she confronts Chu Sang Ah further heightens curiosity about the evolving relationships and potential conflicts among the characters.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on April 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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