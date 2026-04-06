Ten To Leave SM Entertainment Yet Remain With NCT And WayV + Writes Letter To Fans

NCT’s Ten is leaving SM Entertainment.

On April 6, it was announced that Ten’s contract with SM will conclude on April 8. However, he will continue participating in WayV and NCT activities when possible.

Read the full notice below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to everyone who continues to support WayV with unwavering love and encouragement.

Following careful and extensive discussions regarding Ten’s future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8. Moving forward, we will continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for Ten to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible.

Throughout his career, Ten has brought a distinctive artistic presence and breadth of talent to both his group and solo work. We sincerely appreciate the time we have shared together, and wish him all the best as he moves forward into a new chapter.

SM Entertainment remains committed to supporting WayV’s ongoing activities, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to fans for the continued love and support. We will continue to do our utmost to honor that support.

Thank you.