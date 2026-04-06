Lee Yoo Young Confirmed To Be Expecting Second Child

Actress Lee Yoo Young is expecting another child!

On April 5, a media outlet reported that Lee Yoo Young is currently pregnant with her second child and has passed the 16-week mark.

In response to the report, her agency ACE FACTORY stated, “Lee Yoo Young is pregnant with her second child. She is due to give birth in September.”

On the same day, Lee Yoo Young shared an update about her pregnancy via Instagram. She posted photos taken under cherry blossoms with the caption, “I don’t even remember how long it’s been since I had a date with friends. A pregnant woman who’s put on some weight.”

Lee Yoo Young registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May 2024, officially becoming a married couple. She then gave birth to a daughter in August 2024. The couple drew significant attention last September by holding a belated wedding ceremony with their child in attendance.

Lee Yoo Young made her acting debut in 2012 with the short film “A Flower Does Not Wilt, But…” and has since appeared in numerous projects, including the films “The Treacherous,” “Marionette,” “Fatal Intuition,” “Yourself and Yours,” and “Diva” as well as the dramas “The Lies Within,” “Dare to Love Me,” “Law and the City,” and “Pro Bono,” which concluded earlier this year.

Congratulations to Lee Yoo Young!

Watch Lee Yoo Young in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki:

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