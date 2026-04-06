Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

Music
Apr 06, 2026
by edward1849

BTS’ “SWIM” moves up five spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to BTS!

IVE’s “BANG BANG,” which topped the chart for the past four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2 this week. Up two spots to No. 3 is Yena’s “Catch Catch.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. ITZY’s Yuna enters at No. 8 with her solo debut track “Ice Cream.” A bouncy bubblegum-pop track with a highly addictive hook, the song delivers an uplifting message about seizing the moment.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (+5) SWIM
    Image of SWIM
    Album: ARIRANG
    Artist/Band: BTS
    • Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    • Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+2) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-2) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-1) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-3) GO
    Image of GO
    Album: DEADLINE
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut
    • Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 22 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) Ice Cream
    Image of Ice Cream
    Album: Ice Cream
    Artist/Band: Yuna
    • Music: Sibley, Cunningham, FEYI, Isaac, MLITE
    • Lyrics: EXY, PERRIE, UYEON
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
12 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (-2) Blue Valentine NMIXX
14 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High
15 (+7) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
16 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
17 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
19 (new) Free Falling Kangmin
20 (-2) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
21 (new) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry
22 (-6) 미워 (Ego) Crush
23 (+1) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
24 (+3) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS
25 (-13) UNIQUE P1Harmony
26 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé
27 (+2) OVERDRIVE TWS
28 (new) Love Comes Slowly SF9
29 (-4) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
30 (-4) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
31 (+4) Knife ENHYPEN
32 (-1) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
33 (new) SLIPSHOT DIGNITY
34 (-6) LATENCY LATENCY
35 (-5) like JENNIE Jennie
36 (new) MUSEUM OWIS
37 (-4) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
38 (-1) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
39 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
40 (+1) GO! CORTIS
41 (-9) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
42 (+1) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
43 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
44 (-23) Babyface ODD YOUTH
45 (-6) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM
46 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
47 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
48 (new) 사랑했나봐 (I Must have loved you (2026)) GyeongseoYeji, Lee Joo Dan
49 (new) Tug of War V01D
50 (-30) BOTTOMS UP AB6IX


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BLACKPINK
BTS
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena
Yuna

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