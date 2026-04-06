Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

BTS’ “SWIM” moves up five spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to BTS!

IVE’s “BANG BANG,” which topped the chart for the past four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2 this week. Up two spots to No. 3 is Yena’s “Catch Catch.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. ITZY’s Yuna enters at No. 8 with her solo debut track “Ice Cream.” A bouncy bubblegum-pop track with a highly addictive hook, the song delivers an uplifting message about seizing the moment.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 2 1 (+5) SWIM Album: ARIRANG Artist/Band: BTS Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 6 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+2) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-2) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (-1) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (-3) GO Album: DEADLINE Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (new) Ice Cream Album: Ice Cream Artist/Band: Yuna Music: Sibley, Cunningham, FEYI, Isaac, MLITE Lyrics: EXY, PERRIE, UYEON Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 9 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 12 (+2) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (-2) Blue Valentine NMIXX 14 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High 15 (+7) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 16 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 17 (+2) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 19 (new) Free Falling Kangmin 20 (-2) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 21 (new) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry 22 (-6) 미워 (Ego) Crush 23 (+1) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 24 (+3) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS 25 (-13) UNIQUE P1Harmony 26 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé 27 (+2) OVERDRIVE TWS 28 (new) Love Comes Slowly SF9 29 (-4) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 30 (-4) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 31 (+4) Knife ENHYPEN 32 (-1) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 33 (new) SLIPSHOT DIGNITY 34 (-6) LATENCY LATENCY 35 (-5) like JENNIE Jennie 36 (new) MUSEUM OWIS 37 (-4) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 38 (-1) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 39 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 40 (+1) GO! CORTIS 41 (-9) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 42 (+1) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 43 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 44 (-23) Babyface ODD YOUTH 45 (-6) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM 46 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 47 (-2) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 48 (new) 사랑했나봐 (I Must have loved you (2026)) GyeongseoYeji, Lee Joo Dan 49 (new) Tug of War V01D 50 (-30) BOTTOMS UP AB6IX





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%