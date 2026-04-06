Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1
BTS’ “SWIM” moves up five spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to BTS!
IVE’s “BANG BANG,” which topped the chart for the past four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2 this week. Up two spots to No. 3 is Yena’s “Catch Catch.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. ITZY’s Yuna enters at No. 8 with her solo debut track “Ice Cream.” A bouncy bubblegum-pop track with a highly addictive hook, the song delivers an uplifting message about seizing the moment.
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1 (+5) SWIM
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+2) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (-2) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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5 (-1) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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6 (-3) GO
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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7 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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8 (new) Ice Cream
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
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9 (+1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|12 (+2)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (-2)
|Blue Valentine
|NMIXX
|14 (-1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|15 (+7)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|16 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (+2)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|18 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|19 (new)
|Free Falling
|Kangmin
|20 (-2)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|21 (new)
|Bittersweet
|Baby DONT Cry
|22 (-6)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|23 (+1)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|24 (+3)
|DEAD MAN WALKING
|ALL(H)OURS
|25 (-13)
|UNIQUE
|P1Harmony
|26 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|27 (+2)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|28 (new)
|Love Comes Slowly
|SF9
|29 (-4)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|30 (-4)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|31 (+4)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|32 (-1)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|33 (new)
|SLIPSHOT
|DIGNITY
|34 (-6)
|LATENCY
|LATENCY
|35 (-5)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|36 (new)
|MUSEUM
|OWIS
|37 (-4)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|38 (-1)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|39 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|40 (+1)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|41 (-9)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|42 (+1)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|43 (-1)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|44 (-23)
|Babyface
|ODD YOUTH
|45 (-6)
|BOTH SIDES
|NCT JNJM
|46 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|47 (-2)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|48 (new)
|사랑했나봐 (I Must have loved you (2026))
|GyeongseoYeji, Lee Joo Dan
|49 (new)
|Tug of War
|V01D
|50 (-30)
|BOTTOMS UP
|AB6IX
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%