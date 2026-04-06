Ha Jung Woo And Im Soo Jung Become One As They Cross The Point Of No Return In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new special poster!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The new poster hints at the dangerous yet electrifying partnership between married couple Ki Su Jong (Ha Jung Woo) and Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung). Both Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon wear far more resolute, hardened expressions than before. Ki Su Jong, covered in blood, and Kim Seon, with a determined gaze, foreshadow the married couple becoming one amid a deeply unsettling incident. A picture of them together in the middle of the poster, shown carrying out a plan, feels both secretive and bold. The tagline, “We’ve already crossed the line—now we have to see it through,” heightens anticipation for the couple’s irreversible descent into darkness.

Spoilers

In Episode 8, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon were confronted with a shocking turn of events: Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal) kidnapped their daughter, Ki Da Rae (Park Seo Kyung). Betrayed, Jeon Yi Gyeong carried out her revenge by abducting Kim Seon’s most precious person—her daughter—in the same way she herself had been wronged. This development raises questions about just how far Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon will go to protect their child.

As the story unfolds, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon fall deeper into a web of crime, crossing a line they can no longer return from. What began as a calculated plan has spiraled out of control, with the kidnapping escalating and even leading to deaths among those involved. Attention is now focused on the consequences their growing greed for money will bring upon their family—and how far the couple will go as they continue their dangerous yet gripping partnership.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

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