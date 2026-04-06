Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Are Determined To Expose Kim Geum Soon’s Crimes In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Han Seol Ah will expose the true nature of Royal Auction CEO Kim Sun Ae (Kim Geum Soon) to the world with the help of Cha Woo Seok.

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok have confirmed that Royal Auction chairman Kim Sun Ae, who ruined Han Seol Ah’s father through a forgery scandal, and insurance fraudster Joo Hyun Soo (Park Ji An), who drove Cha Woo Seok’s younger sister to her death, are working together. They are now seeking an opportunity to take revenge on the two.

After securing decisive evidence from Kim Sun Ae’s secret storage, Han Seol Ah will expose her true identity during her final appearance as head auctioneer, with Cha Woo Seok supporting her.

Since this auction is an event that Kim Sun Ae has prepared with tremendous effort in order to achieve the highest auction price in Royal Auction’s history, the impact of the public exposure is expected to be even greater. It remains to be seen how Kim Sun Ae, who not only concealed authentic items and sold forgeries but also exploited them for illicit gain, will react to the exposure.

If they manage to apprehend Sun Ae, they will also be able to capture her right-hand man Joo Hyun Soo and uncover the truth behind the death of Cha Woo Seok’s younger sister. Therefore, Cha Woo Seok will actively support the operation by bringing in the police. Attention is focused on the desperate struggle of Cha Woo Seok, who has long awaited the day he could catch Joo Hyun Soo and resolve his late sister’s grievances.

The next episode will air on April 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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