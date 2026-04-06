Oh Jung Se Reflects On His Accomplished Yet Insecure Character And Complex Dynamic With Koo Kyo Hwan In “We Are All Trying Here”

Oh Jung Se has shared more insights into his character in JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here”!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Oh Jung Se takes on the role of Park Kyung Se, a successful director who has helmed five films and is a member of an elite group of eight prominent filmmakers.

Sharing his thoughts on the character, Oh Jung Se described Park Kyung Se as “an adult who is still growing,” adding, “He may appear successful, but he is constantly striving to prove his worth—either to climb higher or to avoid falling from where he stands.” He continued, “Every line Park Kyung Se has is so valuable that I wanted to deliver them exactly as written. It almost felt like I was pressuring myself, so I aimed to portray about 98 percent of them faithfully.”

The drama also marks a reunion between Oh Jung Se and director Cha Young Hoon, who previously worked together on “When the Camellia Blooms.” Oh Jung Se shared, “I felt both grateful and at ease to reunite with a director I worked with on such a great project.” He added, “On set this time as well, he provided a strong sense of direction while allowing the actors the freedom to perform.”

The dynamic between Hwang Dong Man, who has spent 20 years as an aspiring director without success, and Park Kyung Se, who feels anxious despite his success, serves as both a source of humor and a portrayal of characters struggling with feelings of worthlessness. Beneath their relationship lies a mutual desire to hide their most insecure selves from one another.

Oh Jung Se noted, “While the world may see Hwang Dong Man as someone full of inferiority complex, Park Kyung Se actually sees him as ‘another version of himself.’” He added, “They support and envy each other at the same time—an indispensable relationship. That’s why, to Park Kyung Se, Hwang Dong Man is an ‘OK cut’ that can’t be edited out of his life.”

He also spoke about his chemistry with the other members of the eight-person group, saying, “It felt incredibly real, as if actual film directors had been brought together, so I was able to enjoy every scene comfortably.”

In particular, he expressed deep respect for Kang Mal Geum, who plays Go Hye Jin—his wife and the head of production company Gobak Film—saying, “It was a very special experience as I was able to feel emotions beyond what I had imagined while reading the script at my desk. I often encountered raw, unfiltered emotions that could only be experienced on set.”

Lastly, Oh Jung Se shared his confidence in the drama, saying, “Even after watching just two episodes, you’ll find yourself recommending this drama to someone,” and added, “If you have the time, I hope you’ll binge-watch ‘We Are All Trying Here.’”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his current drama “Climax” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)