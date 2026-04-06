Moon Hee Kyung Throws Water At Yoon Da Young As Yoon Jong Hun Watches In Concern In “Our Happy Days”

Yoon Jong Hun and Uhm Hyun Kyung find themselves swept up in an emotional whirlwind in “Our Happy Days.”

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Eun Ae visited Kang Soo Construction in search of the head of strategic planning, whom she learned led the acquisition of “Lucky Joy Tech,” but ended up being forcibly escorted out by security. Meanwhile, Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) was caught off guard when she belatedly realized that a meeting she attended at Go Min Ho’s (Jung Yoon) request was actually his blind date. When Go Min Ho introduced her as his girlfriend, Seo Seung Ri reacted by throwing water at him, causing the situation to spiral out of control.

In newly released stills, Jo Eun Ae is seen standing in front of Kang Soo Construction wearing a headband and holding a megaphone. After failing to persuade them through words, attention is focused on whether her desperate, action-driven protest will succeed.

Meanwhile, inside a coffee shop at Kang Soo Construction, tensions reach a boiling point. Eun Soo Jung (Moon Hee Kyung), visibly furious, raises her hand toward Seo Seung Ri before ultimately splashing water at her. Despite Eun Soo Jung’s aggressive stance, Seo Seung Ri stands her ground, leading to a heated standoff. As Go Gyeol watches the situation unfold with concern, anticipation builds over what will happen next.

Episode 6 of KBS1’s “Our Happy Days” airs on April 6 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

Watch Now

Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)