Shin Hyun Been Transforms Into A Biotechnologist Investigating The Mystery Behind A Virus Outbreak In New Film “Colony”

The film “Colony” has unveiled new character stills featuring Shin Hyun Been!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

Shin Hyun Been plays Gong Seol Hee, a biotechnology professor and member of a special investigation team. She works to uncover the cause of an outbreak at Dungwoori Building and bring it under control. After losing contact with her husband, who went to the building, Gong Seol Hee accepts an offer from the team to investigate the case.

One still shows Gong Seol Hee living her ordinary daily life before the outbreak.

Another still shows her investigating an unidentified laboratory after the incident.

A final still shows her in a tense phone call with a serious expression. The images show how the mysterious outbreak disrupts her life.

Caught between her emotions as a victim’s family member and her expertise as a scientist, Gong Seol Hee raises questions about how she will handle and resolve the situation.

Through this project, Shin Hyun Been marks her third consecutive collaboration with director Yeon Sang Ho, following “Revelations” and “The Ugly.” Shin Hyun Been said, “This is my first time working on one of the director’s projects set in a new universe, so it felt interesting and fresh.”

Director Yeon Sang Ho explained his casting choice, saying, “I believe Shin Hyun Been is an actress whose eyes show a strong sense of justice. When portraying Gong Seol Hee’s decisions, I thought the role needed an actress with a face that could express a sense of justice, so I naturally thought of Shin Hyun Been.”

“Colony” is scheduled to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Shin Hyun Been in “Cinderella at 2AM”:

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